Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 102,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

