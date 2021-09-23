Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.