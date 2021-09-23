Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Callon Petroleum worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

