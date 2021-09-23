Keith Cramer Sells 4,250 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $87,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $259,165.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $19.34 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -138.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $6,721,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.