RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $77,940.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.