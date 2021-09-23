CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading Down 0.2%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

