Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,477 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers stock opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

