Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$66,880.00 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Andrew Cook purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,880.00 ($47,771.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Atlas Arteria’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Atlas Arteria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,529.41%.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

