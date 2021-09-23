abrdn plc Sells 7,212 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

