Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €228.42 ($268.73).

Shares of ALV opened at €191.02 ($224.73) on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.23.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

