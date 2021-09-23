Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.