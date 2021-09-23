Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 2,952 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 51.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.