Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

