Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $273,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $191.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

