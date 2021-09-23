Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 3,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

