Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expands By 22.5%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

