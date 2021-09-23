Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expands By 22.5%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.