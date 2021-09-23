Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.33. 14,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 10,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.