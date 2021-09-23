Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 203,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 378,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

