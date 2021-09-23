Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $395.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.