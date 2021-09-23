State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,520 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

