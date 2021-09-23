Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.