Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Community Bank System worth $28,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

