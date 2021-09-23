State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

