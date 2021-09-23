abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

