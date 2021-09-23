-$0.21 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.44 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $503.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.83.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

