abrdn plc Sells 315 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,217.95 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,206.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.