Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.