Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,406 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

DMB stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

