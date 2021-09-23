Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,140 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,355,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $424.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $209.90 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

