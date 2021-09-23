The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The AES were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The AES by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

