WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,575 shares of company stock valued at $777,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

