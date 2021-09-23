Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $25.18 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.