Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FBCG opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

