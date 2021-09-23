Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $475.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

