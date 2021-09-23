Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $61,640,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $41,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $296.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $179.82 and a one year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

