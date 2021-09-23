Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $7.05

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

