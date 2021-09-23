Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $185.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

