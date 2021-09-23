-$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings per share of ($2.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the lowest is ($2.46). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.