Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,921 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Cohn Robbins worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $7,373,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $3,752,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

