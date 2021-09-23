-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.