Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,472 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

