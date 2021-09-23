120,590 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCRN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

