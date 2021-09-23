Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,378 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

