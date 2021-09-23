Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,199 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

