Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

