National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $456.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $304.43 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

