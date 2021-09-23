World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 432,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

