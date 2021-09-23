National Asset Management Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

