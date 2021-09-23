National Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Shares of PTF opened at $158.45 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

