National Asset Management Inc. Invests $443,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

